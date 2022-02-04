One Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,974 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $22,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $94,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $113.44. 142,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,286. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

