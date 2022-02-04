One Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

One Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.9% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.20. The stock had a trading volume of 153,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,739. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.66. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.33 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.