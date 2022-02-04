One Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $36,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $116.70. 4,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,471. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $99.84 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.17 and a 200 day moving average of $118.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

