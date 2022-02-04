OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.
ONEW traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,789. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 3.51. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $62.79.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONEW. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
