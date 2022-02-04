OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

ONEW traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,789. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 3.51. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $62.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONEW. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $306,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $299,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,765 shares of company stock worth $7,974,013. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

