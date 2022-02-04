Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Open Text stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,948 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

