Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Down 4.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) fell 4.9% during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$58.00 to C$53.00. The company traded as low as $44.19 and last traded at $44.22. 37,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 692,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

