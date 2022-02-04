Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $20.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $22.89. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $21.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.42.

BIIB opened at $220.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.47. Biogen has a 1 year low of $212.56 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Biogen by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

