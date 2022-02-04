Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Acquired by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.14. 6,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,110.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,701.70%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

