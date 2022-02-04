Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) by 123.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth $122,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth $151,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 82.9% during the third quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 3.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OSTRU stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

