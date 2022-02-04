Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 363.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 449.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 145.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIOV traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.37. The stock had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.88 and a 200 day moving average of $178.02. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $152.64 and a 52-week high of $193.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.