Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,661,000 after purchasing an additional 120,573 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,857,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,219,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,308,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $247.33 and a 52 week high of $327.81.

