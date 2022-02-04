Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $2.17 Million in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA CZA traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average of $93.08. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

