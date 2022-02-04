Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up 1.6% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,229,000 after purchasing an additional 339,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after purchasing an additional 272,953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,327,000 after purchasing an additional 253,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,305,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after buying an additional 96,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,489,000 after buying an additional 326,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,098. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.281 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.