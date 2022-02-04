Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000.

NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,708. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

