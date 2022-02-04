Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $285.70. 18,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,120. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.13. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

