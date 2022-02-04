Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 299,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 54,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 49,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 941.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 58,315 shares during the last quarter.

PBS traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 41,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,721. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

