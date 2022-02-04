Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,918,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,331,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,462,214,000 after purchasing an additional 198,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,304,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,366,976,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $379.69 on Friday, reaching $3,156.60. 431,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,737. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,268.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,364.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

