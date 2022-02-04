PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.13.

Several research firms have commented on PACW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

PACW traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. 11,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $51.72.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.