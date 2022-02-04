Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $349,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 853,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,931,000 after buying an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,747,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,091,000 after purchasing an additional 97,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $79.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,055. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $82.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.