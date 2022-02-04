Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 64.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Morningstar by 3.7% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 10,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 42.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total value of $959,112.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,116 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.22, for a total value of $313,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,306 shares of company stock worth $61,832,379. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MORN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,465. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.83 and its 200-day moving average is $290.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $350.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.