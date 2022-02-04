Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells $6,124,560.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00.

Shares of PANW opened at $492.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of -93.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $524.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. OTR Global raised Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,605 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

