Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. 1,195,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,873,008. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

