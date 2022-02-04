Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $936,000 Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

NYSE BX traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.07. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.