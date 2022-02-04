Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,165,000 after acquiring an additional 155,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,309,000 after buying an additional 354,130 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after buying an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,566,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,769,000 after buying an additional 276,055 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,297,000 after buying an additional 131,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE WM traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.04. The stock had a trading volume of 23,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,990. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.19 and its 200 day moving average is $156.16. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

