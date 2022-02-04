Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $2,834,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 52.4% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,151. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

