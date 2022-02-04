Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 782 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.43. 326,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,159,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

