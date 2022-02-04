Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PYCR stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,036. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.53. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $39.71.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,011,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $970,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.