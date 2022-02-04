PCM Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE PCM opened at $10.71 on Friday. PCM Fund has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PCM Fund by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PCM Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PCM Fund by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

