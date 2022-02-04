PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 499,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKYA. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,252,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,646,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,938,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,696,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $854,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKYA opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77. Skydeck Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

