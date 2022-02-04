Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTSH. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.18. The company had a trading volume of 63,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,254. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

