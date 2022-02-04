Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 2.8% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.53. The stock had a trading volume of 55,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,556. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.24 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.