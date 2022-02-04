Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Raised to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $53.00. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s current price.

PENN has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after purchasing an additional 216,755 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,422,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $54,685,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

