PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.77 EPS

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PMT traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.07. 23,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $21.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $17,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PMT shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

