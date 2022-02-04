People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) President Jeffrey J. Tengel Sells 302,634 Shares

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 246,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 114,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,713,000 after buying an additional 268,803 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 94,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

