Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Pershing Square stock opened at GBX 2,721.83 ($36.59) on Friday. Pershing Square has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,425 ($32.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,125 ($42.01). The stock has a market cap of £5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 186.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,930.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,784.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 24.04.
About Pershing Square
