Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pershing Square stock opened at GBX 2,721.83 ($36.59) on Friday. Pershing Square has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,425 ($32.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,125 ($42.01). The stock has a market cap of £5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 186.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,930.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,784.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 24.04.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

