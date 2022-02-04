Peterson Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Peterson Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peterson Wealth Management owned 0.13% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. 8,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.95. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

