Peterson Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Peterson Wealth Management lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.93.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.71. 75,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,979. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.59 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.