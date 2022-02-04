Peterson Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Peterson Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,584,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,079,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,312,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.44. 248,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,018,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.49, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

