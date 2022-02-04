Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.97. 824,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,669,949. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinterest stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.54% of Pinterest worth $2,308,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.