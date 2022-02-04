Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BSX. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

