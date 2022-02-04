Piper Sandler Weighs in on Alphabet Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $27.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $29.75. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $29.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $114.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $32.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $33.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $35.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $132.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $154.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $179.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $205.28 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,294.37.

GOOG stock opened at $2,853.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,828.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,829.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,002.02 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,732,669,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 118,154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 708,929 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,986.79, for a total transaction of $41,483,526.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,494 shares of company stock worth $386,811,896. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.