PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.28 and last traded at $38.28. Approximately 141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of PJSC Tatneft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get PJSC Tatneft alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94.

Tatneft PJSC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; Petrochemicals; and Banking. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, extracts, and sells crude oil.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for PJSC Tatneft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJSC Tatneft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.