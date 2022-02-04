Porvair (LON:PRV) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Porvair stock opened at GBX 670 ($9.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 702.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 665.45. Porvair has a 1 year low of GBX 510 ($6.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 772 ($10.38). The stock has a market cap of £309.33 million and a PE ratio of 30.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.80. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

