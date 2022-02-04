Post (NYSE:POST) Announces Earnings Results

Post (NYSE:POST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

NYSE POST traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $103.75. 32,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,574. Post has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $118.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day moving average is $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Post stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Post worth $33,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

