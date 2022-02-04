Post (NYSE:POST) Announces Earnings Results

Post (NYSE:POST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.
NYSE POST traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $103.75. 32,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,574. Post has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $118.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day moving average is $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
