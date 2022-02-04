Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives $146.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRBZF. National Bankshares upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of PRBZF stock opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.56. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $82.30 and a fifty-two week high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

