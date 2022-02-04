Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SQFT stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. Presidio Property Trust has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.63.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Presidio Property Trust had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Presidio Property Trust will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Aegis lowered their price target on Presidio Property Trust from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

