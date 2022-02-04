Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,779 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $42,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $528,508.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,784 shares of company stock worth $2,484,785. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $78.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average is $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.49 and a beta of 0.34. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCRA. SVB Leerink raised shares of Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.15.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

