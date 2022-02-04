Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $104,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,708,728. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of GSHD opened at $91.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.61, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day moving average of $134.38. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

