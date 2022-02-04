Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 25.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cimpress by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cimpress by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,844,000 after buying an additional 50,235 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after buying an additional 30,818 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $64.16 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $122.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.04. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

