Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $274,000 Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 101,071.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at $302,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 23,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $782,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $855.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 26.71, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $45.55.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

